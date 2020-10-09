As previewed in August, Google Meet is now rolling out breakout rooms. At launch, it’s only available to Enterprise for Education customers and meant to aid distance learning.

Organizers of Enterprise for Education meetings can now use breakout rooms to divide participants into smaller groups during video calls in Meet. Participants can then easily rejoin the original meeting following their smaller group discussion.

This has been a highly-requested feature from educators that want to increase classroom engagement by “splitting students up for simultaneous small group discussions or working time.”

Moderators are able to jump into these conversations at any time. Admins can control the number of rooms, set a timer, and shuffle. The control panel notes how everyone is grouped with quick editing available.

You can create up to 100 breakout rooms in a call. Call participants will then be randomly and equally distributed across the rooms. You can also manually move people into different rooms.

Breakout room creation is only available on the web, but anyone with a Google Account regardless of device can join.

Google Meet breakout rooms are rolling out now and will be fully live over the next few days to all Enterprise for Education users. Google plans to make it available to other Workspace tiers in the future.

