Amid the pandemic, video conferencing tools such as Google Meet have become crucial to getting things done. Now, Google Meet is adding two highly requested features — Q&A and polls.

In a blog post, Google details these two new features that are set to start rolling out on October 8. Q&A allows attendees to submit questions that can be answered by hosts and moderators. Participants can also upvote their favorite questions. Q&A allows Google Meet calls to prevent disruption.

Google explains:

Q&A in Meet offers an easy way to better engage audiences and help them get their questions answered, both at work and in school. Educators can use Q&A as a structured way for students to ask questions on class content and get answers from teachers. Businesses can use Q&A to help make meetings more inclusive, giving everyone the opportunity to ask questions— including those who may be soft-spoken, joining from a noisy environment, or need more time to process their thoughts. Participants can submit and upvote their favorite questions without disrupting the flow of the call.

Polls are the other big feature coming to Google Meet next week. With a poll, hosts and moderators can ask a question and get instant feedback from attendees, something the company points out could be especially useful to teachers using the platform. Notably, Google Meet also recently rolled out attendance polls for schools.

Polls are a great way to quickly gauge the pulse of your audience. You can use polls to identify topics that need more discussion or test understanding of the meeting content. This means business users can easily get real-time feedback from their colleagues, teachers can quiz remote students to ensure they’re absorbing the material, and sales teams can make their sales presentations to prospective customers more engaging and interactive.

Once a poll has been completed, hosts and moderators can end it and receive a report of the poll’s results. Those results can also be shared directly with the audience from that pop-up. An email will also be sent with poll data exported to Google Sheets.

Both polls and Q&A will be rolling out to Google Meet users, both free and paid, starting on October 8.

