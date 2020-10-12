The side panel in Google Workspace apps provide quick access to Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and most recently Voice. Google Calendar on the web now features an add-on for Google Maps.

The icon for Google Maps appears underneath Keep and Tasks on calendar.google.com. Tapping loads a search field, map view, and two tabs for “Recents” and “Saved.” That first tab is populated by queries from your other signed-in devices, while the second lets you browse Collections/lists.

When you tap on the top box, there are three suggested categories: Groceries, Takeout, and Hotel. Search in this add-on is identical to that of the full app.

Once you select a location, you get to see it in the map, while the bottom half features an image carousel and several shortcuts: Directions, Save, Send to your phone, and copy link. You can open the full listing to see hours, phone number, reviews, and “People also search for.”

Meanwhile, the directions feature offers the full experience with all possible routes shown, along with alternate modes of travel. At any time, you can open the current screen in maps.google.com to get a bigger view.

The Google Maps add-on in Calendar is very well done and feature-complete. Most users can get everything they need done from this compact experience. It’s fast and saves time, with the side panel being Google’s initial exploration into letting people access other apps in one screen.

