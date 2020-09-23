Since the start of this year, Google has added a number of useful resources about how to get around amid a pandemic. A new Google Maps layer now works to show COVID-19 case trends “in an area so you can make more informed decisions.”

Once live, Google Maps will prompt users about how they can “See COVID-19 info” by tapping the layers icon. Under “Map details” is a new overlay with a red warning icon.

Tapping will show “seven-day average of new COVID cases per 100,000 people for the area of the map you’re looking at.” The view is themed differently with color coding to “easily distinguish the density of new cases” and separate each geographic section. Google has also notes whether cases are trending up/down.

Trending case data is visible at the country level for all 220 countries and territories that Google Maps supports, along with state or province, county, and city-level data where available.

Google sourced this data from Johns Hopkins, the New York Times, Wikipedia, and other “authoritative sources.” In turn:

These sources get data from public health organizations like the World Health Organization, government health ministries, along with state and local health agencies and hospitals.

The Google Maps COVID-19 layer is rolling out worldwide on Android and iOS this week.

