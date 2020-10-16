[Update: Official] Chromecast with Google TV adds BBC iPlayer support

- Oct. 16th 2020 6:33 am PT

0

The new Chromecast arrives with support for native apps, but some users in the UK took note that the device seemed to lack support for the popular BBC iPlayer. Ahead of the launch next week, though, it seems Chromecast with Google TV is getting official BBC iPlayer support.

Google’s old Chromecast, the one powered by your phone, has had iPlayer support for years. However, the Android TV platform has only had minimal support from the BBC, only an app made by Nvidia which disappeared almost a year ago.

A user on Reddit from the UK managed to get their hands on a Chromecast with Google TV a bit early and found that the BBC iPlayer app was available for download from the Google Play Store. The app appears fully functional in his demo below and it has a UI different from the older Nvidia-made app. Notably, too, the “NowTV” app from Sky is also working on the Chromecast, but it doesn’t actually fully load up just yet.

Update 10/16: The BBC has now officially listed the iPlayer app with support for Google TV on the new Chromecast. For the time being, it appears that this is the only device with support for iPlayer. Android Police found that it won’t show in the UK Play Store for devices such as the Nvidia Shield or Xiaomi Mi Box.

BBC iplayer Now Available on UK Google TV from AndroidTV

It seems possible that this new iPlayer app will be made available widely for Android TV and Google TV, but right now we can only speculate. It’s also entirely possible that Google simply pushed for the iPlayer app to be created by the BBC for Chromecast just to retain parity with the previous models. Whatever the case, this is a good sign!

Chromecast with Google TV launches officially in the UK this Friday, October 16th.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform which has been modified by Google to run on televisions with over 5,000 native applications. The platform is often found on devices from Nvidia, Hisense, and Sony, with operator devices also using Android TV.
Google TV

Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV BBC iPlayer

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches