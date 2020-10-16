Friday deals: OnePlus 7T bundle $150 off, Moto G Stylus $240, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 7T, Moto G Stylus, and new Samsung Galaxy Books. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone

B&H currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a $20 B&H Gift Card and a one-month SIM card kit for $399. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28% when factoring the added value into account and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. While the new OnePlus 8T just rolled out, those who are in the market for a budget-friendly smartphone can save even more with the previous-generation model. 7T delivers a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display alongside 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. There’s also a 48MP triple camera array, Warp Charge technology, and a USB-C port.

Moto G Stylus smartphone hits $240

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $240. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Moto G Stylus packs 128GB of onboard storage alongside two-day battery life and a 48MP triple camera system. Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more. In our hands-on review, we found the Moto G Stylus to deliver a decent package. But we recommended waiting for a discount, making today’s price cut the perfect time to lock-in the handset.

Save $200 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Books

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Ion i7 1.8GHz/12GB/512GB for $1,100. Down from its $1,300 going rate, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches the Amazon all-time low. The 13-inch model is also on sale for $1,000 at Amazon. Featuring an up to 15-inch OLED 1080p display, Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion packs a premium build and is powered by an i7 processor. There’s a 512GB NMVe SSD built-in alongside either 12 or 8GB of RAM, a single Thunderbolt 3, two USB 3.0 slots, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 6. Not to mention, those with a Galaxy smartphone will be able to take advantage of reverse wireless charging built into this PC’s trackpad.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

EPOS steps forward as Sennheiser’s Gaming Arm: GSX 300 + GSP 602 review [Video]

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

Hulkman Alpha 85S Review: Powerful smart jump starter EDC for your car [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: