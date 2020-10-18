The first renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 have now been shared giving us a glimpse of what looks like a refinement of the existing S20 series design.

Shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer AKA @OnLeaks over on new social network Voice, the CAD-based renders show-off the potential design of the standard Galaxy S21 or S30 depending on Samsung’s new naming convention. Given Hemmerstoffers stellar track record and rumors of an early 2021 release cycle for the S21 series, it’s highly likely that these renders are fairly accurate.

As for the design, the Galaxy S21 renders show what looks like a very familiar from the front. There is a 6.2-inch flat display with an Infinity-O punch-hole that will undoubtedly house a selfie camera. It’s at the rear where the design looks to have been altered with what looks like a “wrap-around” triple camera housing.

You can see the camera bump extends around the edges of the frame, with the LED flash integrated within the back panel – which was last seen on the Galaxy Note 10 series. It’s unclear just what lenses we’ll see but we’d imagine that the 108-megapixel sensor seen on the S20 and Note 20 series will return. There is likely to be an ultra-wide-angle lens, and possibly a telephoto zoom lens.

You can check out the proposed Galaxy S21 renders below:







Hemmerstoffer also shared some of the device dimensions along with the Galaxy S21 renders, with the upcoming handset measuring roughly 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm (9.0mm with the camera bump included).

No other specifications were shared with the renders, but there are also rumors of the recently confirmed Exynos 1080 chipset being integrated within the S21/S30. However, that is rumored to be a mid-range chipset, which wouldn’t fit the flagship Galaxy S21 series.

What do you think of these proposed Galaxy S21 renders? Are you excited for the S21 Ultra? Be sure of let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: