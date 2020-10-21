Ubisoft publishes some of the biggest video games in the world and, today, the company is announcing something new. Ubisoft Connect brings player services and a bunch of features for all of the company’s games under a single roof, and it even works with Google Stadia.

Ubisoft Connect extends the experience of a game beyond just the game itself. You can see stats, achievements, leaderboards, and more for various Ubisoft titles from apps on computers and mobile devices. Along with that, you can also see activity from friends and gets tips on how to improve your gameplay. “Smart Intel” will work in Watch Dogs: Legion by telling you how to recruit certain types of characters.

The Ubisoft Connect interface will be integrated seamlessly into Ubisoft games on all platforms, bringing social features, in-game rewards, and challenges and activities all to one place. In addition to all the functionality of Uplay and Ubisoft Club, Ubisoft Connect brings brand-new features like a dedicated newsfeed to check out their friends’ activities and achievements. You’ll also be able to access personalized stats and playstyle information so you can monitor your progress or compare with your friends through the new leaderboard system.

Connect is launching first on Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on November 10th. It will also be available on the PlayStation 5 on November 15th. Google Stadia will be getting Ubisoft Connect before 2020’s end with Nvidia GeForce Now and Amazon Luna also adding support.

Ubisoft already offered many of these services through Uplay and Ubisoft Club in the past, but with Connect they’ll all be under a single roof and work with more gaming platforms.

