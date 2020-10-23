Friday deals: Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet $269, iOttie Wireless Chargers, more

Today’s best deals include the new Lenovo Chromebook Duet, iOttie Wireless Car Mounts, JBL Pulse Speakers, and more. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet has dropped to a new all-time low

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $269. Down from its $299 going rate, today’s offer is one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen to date and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 10.1-inch touchscreen 1080p display, this Chromebook features a 2-in-1 design that allows it to convert between a tablet and more conventional PC thanks to its keyboard case. Alongside 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all. There’s also a USB-C port to round out the notable features.

iOttie’s Easy One Touch 10W Wireless Car Mount

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Car Mount for $42. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is a 15% discount, comes within $2 of our previous mention from May, and is the best we’ve tracked since. Alongside keeping your smartphone within reach and making it easier to keep tabs on navigation directions, music playback, and the like, it can also refuel your handset, too. It’ll stick to a car’s dashboard to windshield, and packs a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on the road more convenient.

JBL Pulse 3 RGB Speaker for $130

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the JBL Pulse 3 Bluetooth IPX7 Waterproof Speaker for $130. Typically fetching $165, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount, matches the Amazon low, and is the best we’ve seen overall since June. Combining 360-degree audio playback with a design that coats much of the speaker in RGB lighting, JBL’s Pulse 3 is a unique way to rock out at home, or anywhere else for that matter. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery you’re looking at up to 12 hours of playtime per charge, and an IPX7 form factor lets it keep up with rainy weather, poolside use, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

