Multiple OTA files in the form of OxygenOS 10.0.9 and 10.0.14 are now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and 7T series respectively, bringing a host of device-specific fixes and the September 2020 security patch.

The update rollouts were confirmed in a series of posts over on the official OnePlus Forums, with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro getting slightly less attention with regard to fixes and features. If you do have one of the mid-2019 flagship devices, OxygenOS 10.0.9 brings yet more power optimization tweaks for the Pro model along with a new user assistance feature. This can be accessed by heading to Settings > OnePlus Tips & Support. Also joining this new feature are fixes for flashback issues with some third-party applications.

If you’re a OnePlus 7T series owner, you’ll see far more pronounced improvements as OxygenOS 10.0.14 brings with it fixes for the frustrating alarm clock failures, Messages app crashes, the same flashback issue seen on OnePlus 7 series devices, plus power consumption opimizations.

Both the OxygenOS 10.0.14 and 10.0.9 updates also have that headline September 2020 security patch. Those in India (and some other global regions) will see the patch appear as OxygenOS 10.3.6. You can check out the changelogs below:

OxygenOS 10.0.9 for OnePlus 7 series

System

Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)

Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)

Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

OxygenOS 10.0.14 for OnePlus 7T series

System

Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly(Route: Settings>OnePlus Tips&Support)

Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience

Fixed the issue that the alarm clock does not ring in certain scenarios

Fixed the unstable issue with Messages in special cases

Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

Both OxygenOS 10.0.9 and 10.0.14 updates should now be rolling out but are already available if you are a fan of the third-party Oxygen Updater app.

