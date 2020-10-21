OnePlus Nord N10 tipped to offer a blue color, familiar design

- Oct. 21st 2020 7:41 am PT

In just a matter of days, OnePlus is set to bring two more smartphones to the United States. Now, we’re getting a couple of details on one of those devices, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which will apparently feature a pretty familiar design.

On Twitter, Max J who has an excellent track record for OnePlus reports cryptically teases two aspects of the upcoming device. For one, he confirms that the device will be available in some shade of blue. It’s not totally clear if this will be a gradient or a solid color or even if it will adopt a previous shade from the company. In any case, a true blue color will be nice to see given the emphasis OnePlus has had on green smartphones this year.

Beyond the color, we also get the smallest of peeks at the design of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G here and it’s looking pretty familiar. The outline of the device shows a typical slab, but with a camera module that appears nearly identical to that of the recently-released OnePlus 8T. Is that a bad thing? Not at all!

Of course, we expect the N10 to carry a price tag of under $400, so it’s likely the design here will end up using plastic materials instead of the metal and glass that the 8T uses. Otherwise, the device is also expected to use a Snapdragon 690 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 90Hz display, and at least three cameras.

We’ll find out more about this device next week.

