Google might have its own gaming platform but there is no end of simmering interest in the upcoming PS5. As review units go out, we now know that the PS5 controller works with Android right out of the box.

Using Playstation controllers on Android has always been a pretty mixed bag for the most part. Yes, you can use them like any other Bluetooth device, but often with issues and little quirks that make them harder to just “plug and play.”

Xbox gamepads have worked with Android almost flawlessly for some time now, but PS3 and PS4 gamepads have had a rockier existence with the most popular mobile OS. Android Pie made is easier for PS4 controllers but the tighter integration with Xbox 360 and One controllers makes them a better option for most mobile gamers.

If you’re an ardent Playstation gamer though, you’ll be pleased to hear that the PS5 controller does work with Android. Again, there are some quirks but for the most part, it’s more than usable. YouTuber Austin Evans tested the PS5 controller with the Pixel 5 during an unboxing video, showcasing the connection when playing Xbox Game Streaming.

When connecting to his PS5 controller, Android 11 didn’t instantly recognize that it was made by Playstation. Instead, it was just identified as a generic “wireless controller” but connected just fine. The button layout seems to map well — which is great for those waiting on a PS5 pre-order.

Unfortunately, as we mentioned, there are some “quirks.” For starters, there is no vibration feedback on the PS5 controller when paired with an Android device such as the Pixel 5. Austin didn’t test the touchpad during this hands-on video but the fact it works with Xbox Game Streaming is a good sign at this stage.

