Deals: LG G8X smartphone $500, Anker accessories from $12, more

Today’s best deals include the LG G8X ThinQ at $500, plus Anker accessories, and various Chromebooks on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone packs a detachable second screen

B&H currently offers the unlocked LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen 128GB Smartphone for $500. Down from its $950 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, beats the launch promotion by $199, and marks a new all-time low. Standing out from other folding phones on the market, LG’s G8X ThinQ pairs with a dual screen accessory for adding a detachable secondary display on top of the built-in 6.4-inch 1080p OLED screen. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor and 128GB of storage can be supplemented by a microSD card. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and more.

Amazon 1-day Anker sale from $12.50

Woot via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Anker charging gear and accessories. One standout is the Anker iPhone 12 30W Compact USB-C Wall Charger for $19 for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 or more, today’s offer is 32% off the going rate and among the best prices we have tracked on Amazon. While great for all USB-C equipped gear, it is also a solid choice for those that just scored a new iPhone 12 with a Lightning to USB-C cable and no charger in the box. This compact GaN model has a 30W output, is “40%” smaller than an out-of-box MacBook charger, and “2.5× faster than a 5W iPhone stock charger.”

Chromebook deals from $140

Today only, Woot is offering various Chromebooks on sale from $140. One standout is HP’s 11-inch Chromebook 2.1GHz/4GB/16GB at $190. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $330 and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Notable features here include an 11.6-inch HD display with a convertible design. Inside you’ll find 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive. It’s a solid budget-friendly buy if you’re also looking for a convertible design.

