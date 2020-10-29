As 5G becomes more widespread, it’s also getting more affordable. Today, LG is announcing the LG K92 5G, a mid-range device that packs 5G connectivity on three US carriers.

The LG K92 5G starts at just $359, a much lower cost than many of the 5G devices we’ve seen released this year. At that price, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 processor that still retains support for sub-6 5G networks.

Along with that chip, the device offers up 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with microSD), and runs on top of Android 10. There’s a 6.7-inch 1080p display with a hole-punch for the 16MP selfie camera. LG has also packed a 4,000 mAh battery with USB-C charging and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Rounding out the package is a quad-camera array on the back of the phone. There’s a 64MP standard camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

LG Electronics USA today announced the upcoming US availability of the LG K92™ 5G, a value-priced smartphone that’s loaded with many features customarily available only on today’s higher-end, premium smartphones. With five cameras, an edge-to-edge vibrant display, powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 690 5G Mobile Platform, and large-capacity battery, the LG K92 5G is designed to bring the benefits of 5G to a larger audience at a suggested price starting at $359.

LG K92 5G will be available at both AT&T and Cricket Wireless starting on November 6. At Cricket Wireless, the device will cost $359, but it will be $395 or $5/month with a trade-in at AT&T.

