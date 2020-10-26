Truly wireless earbuds have become overwhelmingly popular over the past couple of years and, like many other companies, LG has been developing its own options. This week, LG has announced the new Tone Free FN7 earbuds, a pair of self-cleaning buds that offer up active noise cancellation.

The Tone Free FN6 launched earlier this year with a new idea, a UV-C light in the case that kills bacteria on the surface of the earbuds. It’s a neat idea, especially in our newly-focused mindset on cleanliness. Now, that pair of buds is getting an upgrade.

LG’s latest earbuds offer the same UV-C light to clean off the eartips, but back that up with proper active noise cancellation. In our testing, we found the passive noise cancellation on the FN6 pretty great, but an active option on the FN7 should prove even better.

Battery life is rated at 5 hours with ANC turned on but 7 hours with the feature turned off. The case offers both USB-C and wireless charging.

LG TONE Free FN7 builds on the already great passive noise isolation of LG TONE Free FN6 by neutralizing external sounds using three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. Adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage. With ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum. Whether you’re in an airplane, at an outdoor café or on a noisy street, everything sounds as though you’re in the quiet comfort of your personal space.

As you might expect, these buds retain LG’s audio tuned by Meridian. There’s an adjustable EQ in the Tone Free app as well.

Pricing has not been announced, but LG says that FN7 is launching first in South Korea today and will later arrive in North America, Europe, and Asia later this year.

