Foldable phones aren’t as fragile as most people think, but they still can’t take a hit as well as a traditional slab. In an effort to more safely ship the Motorola Razr 5G, Amazon has decided it’s a good idea to open up a customer’s brand new device and pre-fold the device. Yikes.

Motorola designed the Razr 5G to ship just like its predecessor. That means the phone ships unfolded and upright in a neat box that showcases the design and even doubles as a speaker amplifier.

As pointed out by The Verge, there’s an interesting message buried in the listing the Motorola Razr 5G sold on Amazon. It reads (emphasis our own):

RAZR was meant to be shipped in the unfolded position. However, in order to better protect the display we have folded your RAZR – it’s safer, but may not look as elegant as we hoped. We apologize if you see fingerprints on your device, but we assure you your RAZR is brand new.

To “better protect” the display, Amazon has its employees cracking the seal on a Razr 5G box to take the phone out and fold it. As a result, it arrives in a less elegant way and can be covered in fingerprints from an employee. This probably isn’t a big deal for most people, but it seems pretty strange that Amazon has decided the best course of action when selling this $1,400 phone is to open it up and physically fold it.

As far as the listings goes, it seems like Best Buy and B&H Photo both ship the Razr as intended, unfolded.

