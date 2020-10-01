October 2020 will see six games join Stadia Pro later this week. This includes new titles Dead by Daylight and Human: Fall Flat, as well as Celeste.

Update 10/1: The October 2020 games — Dead by Daylight — available at 9 a.m. PT, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Celeste, and Jotun — are now available for Stadia Pro subscribers. Like in past months, the Pro titles went live at midnight PT.

After adding six Pro games last month, October sees Google add the same number of titles. Thursday will see all the games come to the $9.99 membership, starting with Dead by Daylight. It features Crowd Choice, which allows YouTube creators to host a livestream and take input from viewers on what to do.

In Dead by Daylight, switch off between becoming the hunter and becoming one of the hapless hunted, teaming up to take down the big bad and survive. Dead by Daylight on Stadia also allows cross-play with all other platforms where Dead by Daylight is available. Team up with other viewers to vote and change the game as it’s happening. Select whether they play as the Killer or a Survivor in Dead by Daylight… then pick which Killer or Survivor they’ll become!

The next new title is Human: Fall Flat —

What’s better than hilarious, offbeat, body-flopping platforming on your own? Sixteen people doing it together! Chaos abounds in Human: Fall Flat, where each dreamscape presents its own challenges and you’re out to climb, jump, and snowboard over whatever it throws at you.

The four other games that round October are:

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE – Become the guns akimbo master you were always destined to be. All the fast-paced stylistic action, technowizardry, special effects slo-mo you’ve come to expect from SUPERHOT, and more.



Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris – This treasure of the ancient world is not going to collect itself! The Tomb Raider and up to three friends unearth a subterranean temple together in this multiplayer action dungeon crawler.



Celeste – One of the best platformers in years combines brilliant level design with a poignant, heart-wrenching story. Both the difficulty and the dialogue will likely make you cry. In a good way.



Jotun – Ancient gods and arctic landscapes await the brave solo adventurer who dares confront Jotun, a challenging action adventure that pits a single brave hero against all the powers of Valhalla.

Like September, this month also sees three titles leave the Pro subscription: Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, The Turing Test, and Metro 2033 Redux. The count will stand at 29 titles after the additions/subtractions:

GYLT, Destiny 2: The Collection, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Heist, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, Superhot, Little Nightmares, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Panzer Dragoon: Remake, West of Loathing, Crayta, Orcs Must Die! 3, Strange Brigade, Just Shapes & Beats, Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break, Super Bomberman R Online, Gunsport, Hitman, Hello Neighbor, Metro Last Light Redux, Embr, Dead by Daylight, Human: Fall Flat, SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE, Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris, Celeste, and Jotun

The latest Pro titles go live at midnight PT. You can visit the Store on Android, iOS, or web to claim the Stadia Pro October 2020 games. They will join the Pro games carousel, or you can manually look for the listing.

