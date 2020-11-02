To the surprise of probably nobody out there, Samsung has confirmed its upcoming Exynos 1080 chipset designed for mid-range smartphones.

The company had already confirmed that work was underway on the Exynos 1080 over on Chinese networking site Weibo, as an expected successor to the Exynos 980. Given regional variations and janky translation can sometimes alter a message, Samsung Semiconductor has since confirmed the existence of this new chipset to Android Authority.

[Update 11/02]: Samsung’s next-generation smartphone chipset, that is a candidate for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, the Exynos 1080 is set to launch on November 12 in China.

The information was shared on Chinese networking site Weibo (h/t @UniverseIce) by the official Samsung account confirmed the launch date. We’re still not sure if the Galaxy S21 will come packing this chipset, with reports suggesting this will be a more mid-range chipset for upcoming Samsung devices.

It is likely to be one of the first chipsets from Samsung to be manufactured using the 5nm manufacturing process, which would be a drop from the 8nm process currently used. The announcement post is effectively an invitation for those in China, with a QR code that you can scan to get registered for updates and more information.

Rumors suggest that this chip will be built upon the 5nm manufacturing process, which is the same process used on the recently announced A14 Bionic chipset — which will be found at the very core of the upcoming iPhone 12 series.

This brings with it potentially major power consumption and efficiency gains, which would prove to be a real bonus given Samsung’s recent poor track record with battery longevity on Exynos-powered smartphones. At present, the existing Exynos 980 chip is found in global variants of the Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G, in North American markets Samsung usually utilizes Qualcomm’s latest mid-range chipsets but there are exceptions to that rule.

With that in mind, we’d expect to see the Exynos 1080 chip in the follow-up to the A51 and A71. Should it be a direct successor, it will likely rely on two Cortex-A78 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. That might not mean a great deal to the non-technically minded, but we’ll have to wait and see what potential performance gains are made when unveiled officially.

