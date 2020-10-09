Microsoft’s Outlook for Android is a really surprisingly good email client that in some ways, is actually better than Gmail. Now though, Outlook for Android has added the ability to sync calendars with the dedicated Google and Samsung calendar apps — making it even more enticing.

If you do use Outlook for Android extensively, being able to sync your calendars or agendas with Google Calendar and Samsung Calendar might prove especially useful, but it isn’t just limited to these two options according to the guys over at Android Police.

While we applaud this syncing option for those using Outlook for Android primarily, it’s actually worth noting that there are plenty of reports suggesting that you can’t actually sync Outlook calendars to your Gmail or Google account. You’re only able to pull your Samsung and Google Calendars into Outlook — not the other way round. That’s a bit of a frustrating limitation that we hope Microsoft can fix soon.





That said, you can edit events and see changes across your applications and even across platforms. We’re not entirely sure if the change is rolling out with the latest Outlook build on the Google Play Store or if it’s via a server-side switch. Should you use Outlook on your Android device extensively, you may see a pop-up in the coming days, prompting you to sync your Google Calendars within the email client.

If you’re an avid Outlook user, then it might be worth checking right now to see if you can sync your Google Calendars within the application. Alternatively, if you’re able to sync across apps, be sure to let us know down in the comments section — it might prove useful for those still experiencing frustrations with the one-way sync.

