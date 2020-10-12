Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 is the first Android tablet to get Fortnite w/ 90fps

Samsung smartphones and tablets are the only places where you can officially get Fortnite right now, and now the company’s new tablets are getting a boost for the game. The new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ can now play Fortnite at 90fps.

Fortnite on Android has had the ability to play at 90fps on some devices, mainly from OnePlus, for a while now, but it’s not been expanded to any Android tablets yet. That changes today as Samsung and Epic Games have “unlocked” 90fps gameplay on the Galaxy Tab S7 series.

Both of Samsung’s new flagship tablets can now play Fortnite at the higher refresh rate, taking better advantage of the 120Hz displays on those devices. It’s unclear why 120fps gameplay isn’t available, but the extra 30fps should make a noticeable difference in gameplay.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced today that starting October 13, 2020, Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners will be able to level up their Fortnite gameplay experience with up to incredibly fast 90 frames per second (fps). This improved frame rate will provide Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Fortnite players their smoothest mobile gaming performance yet.

To start playing Fortnite at 90 fps, Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ owners simply have to update their Fortnite app or download and install it through the Samsung Galaxy Store*, the only mobile app store in the U.S. where users can download and enjoy the current season of Fortnite.

Notably, the Galaxy Tab S7 isn’t the first tablet to get faster Fortnite gameplay. Early this year, Epic Games brought 120fps support to the iPad Pro lineup, but given the current legal battle Epic is engaged in, new Fortnite for iOS updates aren’t coming anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $649.

