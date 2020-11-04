Deals: Samsung Galaxy S20 $350 off, OnePlus 7/8T from $370, more

Today’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S20 at $350 off, OnePlus 7T and 8T both see notable discounts, and more. You’ll find all that in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S20 at $350 off

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $650. Usually fetching $1,000, today’s offer is $150 below the Amazon all-time low and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. Sporting a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, alongside its 128GB of onboard storage, there’s also a microSD card slot for expansion. Around back, a 64MP triple camera array rounds out the notable features with the inclusion of Samsung’s Single Take AI features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

OnePlus 7T offers a triple camera array

Today only, Woot offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $370. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint.

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

OnePlus is currently offering a buy one get one 50% off promotion on its new OnePlus 8T Android smartphone, with the total dropping to $1,123.50 when two of the devices are added to your cart. Typically fetching $749 each, you’d pay $1,498 for the pair with today’s offer, saving you $375 and marking the first price cut we’ve seen on the new release. You’ll also score two pairs of OnePlus Buds, adding an additional $158 in value to the package. OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity, a 48 MP quad-camera array, and 256GB of onboard storage.

