The Samsung Galaxy W21 5G launches as larger, China-exclusive Z Fold2

- Nov. 5th 2020 5:08 am PT

0

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy W21 5G in China as a slightly larger region-exclusive alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold2.

The Z Fold2 is an exceptional smartphone that showcases our folding tech future probably better than the original ever could. But for some reason, Samsung has decided that China deserves its own version of the upgraded foldable that is not only more expensive, it’s also ever-so-slightly larger than the Z Fold2.

In terms of internals and specifications, the Galaxy W21 5G is identical to the Z Fold2. It does, however, have an extra SIM card slot and the outer chassis appears to be bigger than its global sibling. So, the W21 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. The triple camera setup also remains the same on the W21 — triple 12-megapixel array with main, telephoto and ultra-wide-angle.

Images shared of the device side-by-side by renowned Samsung leaker @UniverseIce showcase the size difference. We’d imagine the metallic gold outer casing is the reason for the size difference, as the internal display still measures in at 7.6-inches — which indicates no screen size boosts for the Galaxy W21 5G.

Samsung Galaxy W21 5G

Because this is a more “premium” model, somewhat obviously, the Samsung Galaxy W21 5G comes with a higher price tag than the Z Fold2. It will start at 19,999 yuan (~$3020) which is a 2,999 yuan (~$450) bump over the standard Z Fold2. We wouldn’t expect the W21 5G to make it beyond Chinese borders any time soon.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL