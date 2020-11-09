Deals: New Nest Thermostat $113, Galaxy Watch hits all-time low, more

Today’s best deals include the new Nest Smart Thermostat at a new all-time low, plus Samsung’s Galaxy Watch and the Moto G Stylus are all on sale. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New Nest Smart Thermostat discounted for first time

Amazon offers the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $113. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released last month. The latest version of Nest’s popular smart thermostat offers up an ultra-sleek design that’s smaller than the previous-generation. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of smart features to go around this time, including automatic scheduling, remote control via the app or Google Assistant, along with alerts if something goes awry. At today’s price drop, this model is even more affordable than ever before and certainly worth a look today.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch falls to new all-time low

Walmart currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $174. Down from its usual $279 price tag, today’s offer saves you 37% from the going rate, beats our previous mention for the Amazon low by $15, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. Bring Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch to your wrist and enjoy four-day battery life and a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. There’s also a bevy of fitness tracking features headlined by heart rate monitoring, as well as getting notifications from your smartphone and the new addition of hand washing timer functionality.

Moto G Stylus drops to $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $200. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Moto G Stylus packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside two-day battery life and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back, there’s a 48MP triple camera system, and living up to the name, Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more.

