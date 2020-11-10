Ahead of the launch of Stadia in November 2019, Destiny 2 was announced as the first free Stadia Pro game. After a full year of being available to claim, Destiny 2 is set to leave Stadia Pro in a little over a week.

From a business standpoint, Destiny 2 is one of the stranger games to be available on Stadia. On all other platforms, Destiny 2 is actually a free-to-play game with optional paid expansions. However, for the time being, Stadia does not directly support free-to-play games, likely as there needs to be a way to cover the server costs.

To handle this, Destiny 2: The Collection, a bundle of the free base game and its first two DLCs, was available to Stadia Pro members, while “base” Stadia players needed to purchase either of the two DLCs to unlock the game.

As announced today on the Stadia Community Blog, Destiny 2: The Collection will no longer be available to claim for Stadia Pro members starting on November 19, the one-year anniversary of Stadia’s launch. Until then, Destiny 2: The Collection can be claimed as normal, and as long as you have a Stadia Pro subscription, the game and DLC will continue to be available to play.

Today’s announcement coincides with the release of Destiny 2’s next DLC and next year of content with Destiny 2: Beyond Light, adding Europa as a playable area, but also removing a number of Destiny 2’s original worlds like Titan and Io.

