Later this week, Google Stadia is adding two new games after passing the 100-game mark — Just Dance 2021 and Family Feud Decades.

In its latest weekly post, Google has confirmed the next two games headed to its platform. To get started, that includes Ubisoft’s latest installment of Just Dance. The game was previously announced to be coming to Stadia alongside other platforms and includes over 550 songs with the “Unlimited” subscription that the game includes free for a month.

Just Dance 2021 on Stadia will also be able to connect to a smartphone for a special “Sweat Mode” that can track calories.

Get ready to move! On November 12, Just Dance returns to Stadia with its newest installment, Just Dance 2021! Feel the beat, stand up, and start dancing to new songs by the world’s hottest artists. Buy Just Dance 2021 in the Stadia store starting November 12.

Also from Ubisoft, Family Feud Decades will bring the classic game show to life with online multiplayer as well as local play. The game will be available for just $29.99 and will launch in the US, UK, and Canada.

The classic daytime game show lands in your home. Challenge your friends and team up with family in this online multiplayer adaptation of Family Feud, or play locally and make it a party! Purchase Family Feud Decades in the Stadia store for $29.99 USD beginning November 12, only in the US, UK, and Canada.

