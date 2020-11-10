In 2018, Google launched a program to make it easier for companies to deploy Android devices. Samsung devices are now receiving Android Enterprise Recommended certification, while one-touch enrollment is coming to Android 9 and newer.

Android Enterprise Recommended meets hardware and software requirements set by Google. In addition to OEMs committing to “regular” security patches, the certification allows for a standardized setup process that makes mass device deployment easier.

Two years ago, AER featured seven device manufacturers, and that count has since grown to over 30 partners, including OnePlus and Xiaomi. Samsung, given its market position, is a significant addition to the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Google notes how:

Samsung has been a key player in the mobile enterprise space for many years, and we’re excited to have them on board as we make it easier for customers transitioning to a mobile workforce. We look forward to recommending Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones and tablets to our enterprise customers to provide them with great devices for security, efficiency and productivity.

The Korean company calls it an extension of a “longstanding partnership” with Google and touts recent work aligning Android Enterprise with Knox.

With today’s announcement, the S20, Note 20, Tab S7|S7+, and XCover Pro are now part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. A full directory of AER devices that includes the last security update date and regional availability is available here.

This provides customers with even more options that meet Google’s standard requirements and ensures consistent device performance and user experience for businesses. Together, Google and Samsung will continue to push boundaries and deliver the best experiences possible in order to help enterprise customers everywhere achieve their digital transformation goals.

Meanwhile, Google is also making zero-touch, out-of-the-box enrollment available on all Android 9.0+ devices. This is coming through a Google Play services update, with Samsung owners still able to select Knox.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: