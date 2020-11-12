Deals: OnePlus 8 hits all-time low, Pixel Stand $53, more

Today’s best deals include a new all-time low on the OnePlus 8, plus Google’s 10W Pixel Stand, and the Sonos Move smart speaker gets its first discount. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8 256GB falls to new low of $599

OnePlus is currently offering its OnePlus 8 256GB Android Smartphone for $599. Down from the usual $799 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 price cut, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low.

Centered around a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 is powered by a Snapdragon 865 and comes backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its glass design features a cutout on the back for its 48MP camera and additional UltraWide and telephoto sensors.

Google’s 10W Pixel Stand drops to new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $53. Normally selling for $79, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low. Providing a premium home to refuel your new Pixel 5, or any of Google’s other smartphones for that matter, its Pixel Stand upgrades your nightstand or desk with 10W wireless charging. On top of just being able to power up a smartphone, it also turns your Pixel into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and smart home controller.

Sonos Move hits all-time low

Amazon offers the Sonos Move Battery-powered Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 for $300. Free shipping is available for all. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate, the first cash discount we’ve seen, and a new Amazon all-time low.

As the first battery-powered speaker from Sonos, the Move features ample connectivity options over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 all in a portable design. Integrated voice control with Alexa brings another level of functionality to the mix alongside up to 11-hours of playtime on a single charge. In our hands-on review, we noted that Sonos “really knocked it out of the park with design and build, functionality, sound quality, and battery life.”

