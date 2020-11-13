Deals: Lenovo Smart Display 7 is $60, ASUS Chromebooks on sale, more

Today’s best deals include the Lenovo Smart Display 7, ASUS Chromebooks, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s Assistant Smart Display 7 returns to all-time low

Lenovo is currently offering its Smart Display 7 for $60. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats Best Buy’s current sale price by $20, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also matching the expected Black Friday price. Lenovo’s Smart Display brings Google Assistant to a 7-inch screen complete with the ability to control your smart home and more. It’s a fantastic option to accompany you in the kitchen as a sous-chef or elsewhere in your home for pulling up smart camera feeds, watching videos, and everything else Assistant excels at.

ASUS Chromebook Flip for $429

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 m3/4GB/64GB for $429. Down from $529, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is the lowest since March, and the second-best we’ve seen in 2020. This ASUS Chromebook delivers a 14-inch 1080p display with a folding design that convert between a laptop and tablet configuration. Its all-metal design pairs with 10-hour battery life as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Plus, dual USB-C ports as well as a USB-C slot and microSD card reader round out the feature set.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 from $169

Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $200. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks the first price cut we’ve seen. Drop down to the 32GB version at $169, saving you $61 from the going rate. In either case, you’re getting a 10.4-inch Android tablet complemented by Dolby Atmos speakers and all-day battery life. A built-in microSD card slot allows for expanding storage down the road and there’s also a USB-C charging port to complete the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Anker Powerhouse II 400 Review: More capacity to power adventures [Video]

Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night vision with sharper image [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: