Besides the price and ease of use, Google is positioning its new thermostat to first-time smart home buyers by offering it in four colors. One whimsical aspect of the Nest Thermostat’s design is the use of color-matching batteries.

The new Nest Thermostat is offered in Fog (mint), Sand (salmon), Charcoal (black), and Snow (White) to “complement any home.” This encompasses the mirrored glass lens, bezel/body — which uses recycled materials, and optional trim kit.

While primary power is from HVAC system wires, there is a backup that uses two AAA 1.5V alkaline batteries. (Previous generations leveraged a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion.)

Like the Chromecast with Google TV, the included batteries match almost every Nest Thermostat. Charcoal is the exception with a pair of white AAAs, which is also found on Snow.

While the Fog (YouTube) and Sand (YouTube) differ from the Chromecast Remote’s Sky and Sunrise hues, the batteries look to be shared across the two Google products. It’s a very small touch, but an incredibly delightful one from the Nest team. The attention to detail is remarkable when you consider that this is the cheapest thermostat Google has ever sold.

Launched last month, the $129 Nest Thermostat also features Soli radar technology for better approach detection and a touch-sensitive strip on the right side. Instead of learning your temperature preferences overtime, this device has to be programmed. It’s fully controlled from the Google Home app and replaces the Nest Thermostat E for the mass market.

