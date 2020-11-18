Deals: OnePlus 8T $629, AirPods Pro are $190, Anker accessories, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 8T at $629, AirPods Pro $190, Anker accessories, and more. Head below for all of that in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T with four cameras is down to $629

Today only, B&H offers the OnePlus 8T 256GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $629. As a comparison, it typically fetches $749 at retailers like Amazon, and this is just the second discount we’ve tracked. The OnePlus 8T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the quad-camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, 5, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States.

AirPods Pro offer ‘Hey Siri,’ stellar ANC, more

Woot offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $190. As a comparison, these wireless in-ears typically sell for $249. Today’s deal is $5 less than our previous mention. We are expecting to see these earbuds fall to around $170 during Black Friday.

Apple’s AirPods Pro arrives with Active Noise Cancellation, Hey Siri support, and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Not to mention, they are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can enjoy them during workouts and more.

Anker sale offers accessories for Android

A fresh batch of Anker deals has cropped up at Amazon today highlighted by the 2-in-1 PowerWave+ Pad for smartphones and Apple Watch at $35. This is the model that includes a power block and charging cable with purchase. Regularly $50, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this bundle. The built-in Qi pad offers 7.5W of power, but you will need to provide an Apple Watch charging puck. Ships with a wall power block and microUSB cable.

