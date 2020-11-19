Alphabet Scoop 105: Assistant Driving Mode, new Google Pay, E2EE RCS in Messages, and Stadia’s birthday
This week saw Google announce an absolute flood of news from Assistant Driving Mode and end-to-end encryption for RCS in Messages finally happening to a brand new Google Pay. We then talk about everything the Stadia team announced for the streaming service’s one-year anniversary.
- Assistant Driving Mode in Google Maps arrives, but only as ‘early preview’
- Google releases limited edition ‘Barely Blue’ Pixel 4a
- New Google Pay app is now available in early access w/ redesign, rewards, more [Gallery]
- Google Pay launching ‘Plex’ bank accounts with Citi, other partners next year
- Google completes global RCS rollout as Messages starts testing default end-to-end encryption
- Review: One year later, Google Stadia is still a diamond in the rough
- Stadia will be playable on iOS via Safari in the coming ‘weeks’
- Stadia set to expand to ‘more EMEA regions’ later this year
