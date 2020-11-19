Deals: Fossil smartwatches $150, OnePlus 7T $370, Samsung storage, more

Today’s best deals include the Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch, a new Android sale at Woot, and Samsung microSDXC cards. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fossil’s Gen 5E Touchscreen Smartwatches now $150

Amazon is offering up to 40% off smartwatches from Fossil, Skagen, and more. One standout is the new Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $149. Regularly $250 direct from Fossil and elsewhere, today’s deal is among the first price drop we have tracked on Amazon and a solid $100 in savings. Sporting a 44mm touchscreen display running Google’s WearOS, the Gen 5E features contactless pay, up to 24 hours of battery life (depending on selected battery mode), an always-on display with “thousands of watch faces,” and an interchangeable band systems. Alongside built-in GPS, it also carries a suite of fitness tracking abilities including “goals, steps, sleep, heart rate, cardio level, and more.”

Android smartphone 1-day sale from $140

Woot is offering a selection of Android smartphones priced from $140. One standout is the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $370. As a comparison, it typically goes for $500 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States. It is not compatible with Verizon or Sprint.

Samsung PRO Endurance microSDXC cards

Amazon offers the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB microSDXC card for $20. As a comparison, that’s a 50% savings from the original price and a $10 reduction off the regular going rate. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low. This microSD card is made for high-endurance recording that can withstand up to 44,000 hours of use while capturing 4K or HD content. Notable features here include up to 100MB/s read and write speeds, which should be plenty for higher resolution content. Other use cases that the endurance monitors are made for include dash cams, surveillance and security cams, body cams, and more.

