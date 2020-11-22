Just like last year, the Google Store is kicking off 2020’s Black Friday deals long before the actual day. As of Sunday, XXX offers — including those for the Pixel 5 and Nest/Home speakers — are available, while the rest will start on Thursday evening.

The Google Store has only listed some Black Friday offers on its homepage and more are coming. Some deals will also be available in Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, and Taiwan.

Available November 22:

Starting at the top, an unlocked Pixel 5 (review) will be discounted by $50 to $649. Compared to past years, this isn’t as drastic a Black Friday Store discount — therefore being more palatable to early buyers — on Made by Google’s flagship, but the phone already has a more affordable starting price. Both Just Black and Sorta Sage are on sale until November 30th.

Next is $30 off a Nest Audio 2-pack (review) that brings the bundle down to $169.98. Since launch, buying two already saved you $20 off, so this offer isn’t the greatest.

A better offer to consider is a $149 Google Home Max (review) that has been discounted by $150. This could be a sign that Google us running down inventory of this 2017 smart speaker.

The Nest Hub sees a $40 discount to $49.99, while the larger Nest Hub Max (review) is $179 after $50 off. These four Smart Display and speaker deals are available until December 2nd.

Available November 25 (at 7 p.m. PST):

A 30% discount on Stadia Premiere Edition sees the Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle down to $69.99. That’s the same price as an individual Stadia Controller, but with the added bonus of a streaming dongle. It’s a great offer for those that missed out on the YouTube Premium promotion.

The just-announced Chromecast with Google TV (review) will be $38.99 after $11 off.

Meanwhile, the Google Store is practically putting the Nest Mini on a firesale this Black Friday at $19.99 after $30 off. A similar discount brings the Nest Cam Indoor to $99.

The Nest Hello video doorbell gets $50 off at $179, while the 3rd-gen Nest Thermostat is just $199 following similar savings. Google is taking the opportunity to highlight professional installation for $49. Lastly, a Nest Wifi router and point (review) bundle is $189 instead of $269.

