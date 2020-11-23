Google Doodle video pays tribute to mariachi

Google has replaced their homepage logo with a Doodle video paying tribute to mariachi, a traditional style of music from Mexico.

Interestingly, history is not 100% sure of the true roots of the word “mariachi” or even of the precise origin of the music we know today as mariachi. Some traditions place its roots in Jalisco, a state located in western Mexico, especially as mariachi style was based on the earlier genre of “son jalisciense.”

Regardless of its true musical influences, mariachi is also known for its clothing. Most musicians of the genre — also called “mariachis” — wear a traditional outfit of the charro, a type of horseman.

The latest Google Doodle is a short video showcasing a small sample of what makes mariachi, including instruments like the guitarrón, vihuela and trumpet. The Doodle is set to Cielito Lindo, a classic song often used as a way to show Mexican pride.

As for why Google has elected for this to be the day to celebrate mariachi, it has to do with UNESCO — the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization — placing mariachi onto its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity around this time in 2011.

To get another fun look at Mexico’s culture, you can check out a Google Doodle from last year which let you play a version of the popular game Lotería online.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: