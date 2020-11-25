Like last year, the Google Store kicked off 2020’s Black Friday deals in two stages. Some of the offers — including those for the Pixel 5 and Nest/Home speakers — went live on Sunday, and the rest are now available.

Some deals will also be available in Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Singapore, Japan, Germany, Spain, Canada, and Taiwan.

Available November 25 (at 7 p.m. PST):

A 30% discount on Stadia Premiere Edition sees the Controller and Chromecast Ultra bundle down to $69.99. It’s a great offer for those that missed out on the YouTube Premium promotion. Meanwhile, the standalone Stadia Controller — available in Clearly White, Just Black, or Wasabi — is currently $51.75.

Meanwhile, the Google Store is practically putting the Nest Mini and Chromecast on firesales this Black Friday at $18.99 each.

The Nest Hello video doorbell gets $50 off at $179, while the 3rd-gen Nest Thermostat is just $199 following similar savings. Google is taking the opportunity to highlight professional installation for $49. A Nest Wifi router and point (review) bundle is $189 instead of $269.

Available November 22:

Starting at the top, an unlocked Pixel 5 (review) will be discounted by $50 to $649. Compared to past years, this isn’t as drastic a Black Friday Store discount — therefore being more palatable to early buyers — on Made by Google’s flagship, but the phone already has a more affordable starting price. Both Just Black and Sorta Sage are on sale until November 30th.

A related deal sees the Pixel Stand discounted by 50% to $39.50.

Next is $30 off a Nest Audio 2-pack (review) that brings the bundle down to $169.98. Since launch, buying two already saved you $20 off, so this offer isn’t the greatest.

A better offer to consider is a $149 Google Home Max (review) that has been discounted by $150. This could be a sign that Google us running down inventory of this 2017 smart speaker.

The Nest Hub sees a $40 discount to $49.99, while the larger Nest Hub Max (review) is $179 after $50 off. These Smart Display and speaker deals are available until December 2nd. Google is also discounting the Nest Wifi router:

Purchase one: $30 off — $139

Purchase two: $119 off — $219

Purchase three: $208 off — $299

