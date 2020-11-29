Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G now comes in ‘Mystic White’ as Galaxy Note 20 adds ‘Mystic Red’

- Nov. 29th 2020 9:01 pm PT

In the midst of the holidays, Samsung is giving a fresh coat of paint to two of its late-2020 releases. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is getting a new white color variant while the Galaxy Note 20 is debuting in red.

Starting today, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is now available in “Mystic White.” This new color variant is available alongside “Mystic Bronze” and “Mystic Gray.” This new option is similar to the “Cloud White” version of the Galaxy S20, but with more of a pearlescent finish. Along with the new back color, the phone also gets a lighter-colored stainless steel frame.

Along with the Flip’s new color, the $999 Galaxy Note 20 is getting a new color as well. “Mystic Red” has been available overseas previously, but now it’s launching in the US. The vibrant color alters the frame, plastic back, and S Pen of Samsung’s more affordable Note device.

Both of these devices are unchanged under the hood, only swapping the colors outside. Samsung is selling both new colors on its website starting at 12:01 am ET on November 30th. The Note 20 comes with a $150 instant rebate, up to $550 of trade-in value on Samsung.com, and a $100 gift certificate on Samsung’s website. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, on the other hand, is eligible for up to a $1,000 trade-in.

