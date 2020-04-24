Samsung Galaxy S20’s upcoming ‘Cloud White’ color pictured, Verizon exclusive

- Apr. 24th 2020 7:54 am PT

0

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series launched on Verizon Wireless lacking its most affordable and compact model. Now, it seems that the Galaxy S20’s release isn’t too far off, and apparently, it’s coming with an exclusive “Cloud White” color, too.

Evan Blass posted renders of the Samsung Galaxy S20 — the smallest model — in a Cloud White color variant. Officially, this color option hasn’t been released anywhere, despite some hints that it will debut in European regions.

Apparently, this model is coming to Verizon Wireless exclusively in the United States. Presumably, there are some modifications made to the S20’s radios to make it fully compatible with Verizon’s 5G network, just like we’ve seen with other devices such as the OnePlus 8. It’s nice, though, that this device is free of Verizon branding.

It’s unclear when the Galaxy S20 is coming to Verizon or if it will be available in other colors. Usually, the Galaxy S20 is sold in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Black in the US through carriers and unlocked channels. Whatever the case, if you were hoping to get the smallest Galaxy S20 on Verizon, it seems like it’s right around the corner.

samsung galaxy s20 cloud white verizon blass

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is also expected to get a white color variant.

More on Samsung Galaxy S20:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20
Verizon Wireless

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches