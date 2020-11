Cyber Monday is officially underway at 9to5Google, and this year’s event is shaping up to be unlike any we’ve ever seen before. Our team over at 9to5Toys is working around the clock to bring you all of the best deals on Google’s latest smart home accessories, phones, and more. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all expected to offer up notable discounts throughout the entire week. Below, you’ll find all of the best Black Friday Google deals, alongside markdowns on the latest from Apple and many more.

Cyber Monday starts now at major retailers

While Cyber Monday proper isn’t until November 30, most retailers have already kicked off their annual sales in one form or another. Of course, Google’s Amazon storefront will be aggressive with pricing, but additional stores will also be pushing deals throughout the week, as well. Amazon will also be offering up its usual selection of rotating Gold Boxes each morning at 3 a.m. ET.

Best Google Cyber Monday deals

As expected, the new Google Pixel 5 is marked down to $10 per month at AT&T from the usual $699 price tag. This is a new Amazon all-time low and just the second discount we’ve tracked. Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone delivers a 6-inch OLED 90Hz display that’s powered by Snapdragon’s 765G Octa-Core processor. You’ll also find 12 and 16MP rear cameras alongside an 8MP option on the front for selfies. We noted its solid software features in our hands-on review, alongside a stellar camera.

Nearly all of Google’s Nest lineup is also on sale for Cyber Monday from $50. This includes deals on the popular Nest Hub Max at $179 from its usual $229 going rate. Bringing Assistant to a 10-inch display, Nest Hub Max delivers a top of the line experience for controlling your smart home. There’s also facial recognition for personalized music recommendations, adjusting what shows on the display, and more. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Apple and other tech deals this Cyber Monday

Other notable tech deals for Cyber Monday Friday:

Home goods, fashion, and everything else:

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Cyber Monday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Cyber Monday deals roll in throughout the coming days as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Cyber Monday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5Toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: