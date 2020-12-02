As it does every year, Google is sharing its “Top 100” gifts, a collection of products the company expects to rise in popularity during the month of December. Here’s what took the crown this year.
The Google Shopping Gift Guide is now available and breaks down gifts by the type of person they’re for — The Chef, The Athlete, The Techie, The Decorator, The Wellness Guru, The Gamer, and The Kids.
In each category, you’ll find some great products, and if any end up being gifts you’d like to give, you’ll have some tools to help in the buying process. “Price insights” show how good of a deal you’re finding by showing if a price is high, low, or average across multiple web outlets. You can also turn on a tracker to be notified when the price drops. Further, listings can show the product in nearby stores with stock alerts and the ability to see which stores offer curbside pickup, a useful tool amid COVID-19.
Here are the best of Google’s top 100 gifts picks in each category:
The Chef
- Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven
- Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer
The Athlete
- North Face Women’s Yukiona Mid Boots
- Fitbit Versa 3
- North Face Women’s Shellista III Mid
- 5th Element Grid Snowboard 2020
The Techie
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple iPhone 12
- Google Pixel 5
The Gamer
- Sony PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Oculus Quest 2
The Decorator
- White Artificial Christmas Tree with lights
- Propane Steel Patio Heaters
- LED Lights
- Bissel CrossWave 1785
The Wellness Guru
- Ulta 12 Days of Beauty
- Sauvage by Christian Dior
- Oral-B iO Series 9
- Cloud by Ariana Grande
The Kids
- CoComelon Musical Bedtime JJ Doll
- Squishmallow 16″ Gordon Shark
- Pokemon Champion’s Path Box
- Chuckle & Roar Pop It!
