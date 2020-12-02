As it does every year, Google is sharing its “Top 100” gifts, a collection of products the company expects to rise in popularity during the month of December. Here’s what took the crown this year.

The Google Shopping Gift Guide is now available and breaks down gifts by the type of person they’re for — The Chef, The Athlete, The Techie, The Decorator, The Wellness Guru, The Gamer, and The Kids.

In each category, you’ll find some great products, and if any end up being gifts you’d like to give, you’ll have some tools to help in the buying process. “Price insights” show how good of a deal you’re finding by showing if a price is high, low, or average across multiple web outlets. You can also turn on a tracker to be notified when the price drops. Further, listings can show the product in nearby stores with stock alerts and the ability to see which stores offer curbside pickup, a useful tool amid COVID-19.

Here are the best of Google’s top 100 gifts picks in each category:

The Chef Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven

Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Fitbit Versa 3

North Face Women’s Shellista III Mid

5th Element Grid Snowboard 2020

The Techie ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple iPhone 12

Google Pixel 5

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Oculus Quest 2

The Decorator White Artificial Christmas Tree with lights

Propane Steel Patio Heaters

LED Lights

Bissel CrossWave 1785

Sauvage by Christian Dior

Oral-B iO Series 9

Cloud by Ariana Grande

Squishmallow 16″ Gordon Shark

Pokemon Champion’s Path Box

Chuckle & Roar Pop It!

