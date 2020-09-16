For obvious reasons, Google says there’s been a spike over the past few months from customers looking for “curbside pickup” and “safe shopping” options in their local communities. To help serve those needs, Google is introducing a couple of new features including a “nearby” filter so you’ll know when a product you’re looking for is in stock nearby.

Available starting today, Google is making a couple of key changes to its Shopping search results. Generally, searching for almost any product will show online shopping results first, so to help you find products you can buy locally, Google Shopping will show a new “nearby” filter.

When used, this new “nearby” filter will focus your Google search results on products available from local stores. In this view, Google will show a map of stores that carry products matching your search, but also what products those stores offer and whether or not they’re actually in stock.

On top of the new search filter, Google is also making it possible to get more information about physical stores nearby. Redesigned cards for local stores will show a store’s name, location, and hours, as well as services they offer. Amid COVID-19, those services can include curbside pickup alongside in-store pickup and delivery.

These new features will be available soon and Google is also adding new features to its Merchant Center to allow businesses to optimize their product listings for both features.

More on Google Shopping:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: