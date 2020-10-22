Google Shopping launched last year with a nifty price tracking feature that notifies you of sales. Ahead of the holiday season, Google Shopping is adding “price insights.”

Found on Shopping product pages — accessed either via the app or Google Search, price insights let you “quickly see whether the price offered for an item is high, low, or typical, compared to other prices from across the web and in nearby stores.”

This “Typical prices across the web” section features a bar that notes the “Low” and “High” price for a product. The retailer you’re viewing is then placed on the line to give you an idea of whether something is a good deal.

It appears just above the toggle to enable price drop (app and email) notifications, which has a link to “view all your tracked products” that opens “My Activity.”

These “insights” — similar to ones that appear in Google Travel for flights and hotels — are a smart differentiator for Google’s Shopping product. It helps make the experience a one-stop tool for products, though it’s not making any definitive statements and leaving that decision to the buyer.

Meanwhile, in the coming days, Google Shopping will mark curbside or in-store pickup in the list of retailers that appears under “Buying options.”

More about Google Shopping:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: