These are the best Android TV devices [Late 2020]

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, streaming at home is more important than ever. If you or someone you know is in need of a new streaming box, Android TV is a great choice — Wonder Woman 1984 is coming, and HBO Max still isn’t on Roku. Here are the best ways to get Android TV right now.

Chromecast with Google TV

Affordable and smart

Whether you’re on a budget or you just want the latest experience Google has to offer, the 2020 Chromecast is one of the best streamers on the market.

For $50, the Chromecast with Google TV runs on top of Android with support for 4K HDR and every major streaming service: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and more. The new Chromecast is also the first Android TV device using the new Google TV interface, which helps you discover and organize content easily.

In our review of the Chromecast with Google TV, we called it perhaps the “best option” on the market today, and months later, that statement stands. You can get Chromecast from the Google Store, Walmart, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Target, and other major retailers for $49.

Nvidia Shield TV/Pro

Top-of-the-line

If you have some more room in your budget, the Nvidia Shield TV series should absolutely have your attention. Starting at $149, the Shield TV offers Android TV and all major streaming services in glorious 4K HDR, but with a powerful chipset and some additional features.

Both Shield TV and Shield TV Pro offer AI upscaling, which brings legitimately convincing 4K upscaling to every bit of content on the device. That’s powered by the Tegra X1+ chip inside, which also brings support for some improved native games. Nvidia’s GeForce Now service is also built-in, and both devices come with a great remote with a backlit button. The Shield TV is $149 with 8GB of storage and a compact tube design, while the Shield TV Pro costs $199 with double the storage, some extra RAM, and USB ports. Both devices also have Ethernet, which is great for the Plex server functionality they offer.

Hands down, these are the best streaming devices out there, especially the best of Android TV, but they come at quite a cost.

TCL Android TVs

Google built-in on a budget

If you are also in need of a new TV, TCL makes some of the best affordable Android TVs. The brand, best known for its Roku TVs, offers these affordable Android TV models starting at just $129, even offering a 4K, 50-inch HDR TV for as little as $249 with the regular sales at Best Buy.

It’s really just hard to go wrong here. If you’re looking for a new TV as a whole, Android TV being built in is a good addition, and TCL gets budget TVs right.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: