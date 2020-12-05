There are a number of background services needed to make Android devices run that present themselves as apps that update via the Play Store. Google’s Pixel phones have more than a few, with a small change made recently renaming “Connectivity Health Services” to “Adaptive Connectivity Services.”

Connectivity Health Services was “released on” October 16, 2018 according to the app’s listing. The original description said it “Improves battery health with connectivity optimizations.”

The app — com.google.android.apps.scone — on Google Play was recently renamed to “Adaptive Connectivity Services” and given a more sizable description. It goes a long way to address questions from curious users about what is running (and updating) on their devices.

Adaptive Connectivity Services improves the connectivity experience by adapting to real time device conditions in a power and performance-efficient manner. It detects and resolves connectivity issues, optimizes Wi-Fi and mobile data switching to maintain the best connection while maximising power efficiency.

The new name already helps to better convey how it makes smart optimizations (“Adaptive”) related to “Connectivity,” while Google explains that this applies to Wi-Fi and mobile data. The goal is to ensure the “best connection,” while keeping power usage in check. The app icon is still a heart — in reference to the original name — with embedded Wi-Fi waves.

Other Google “Services” found on Pixel (and other Android devices) today include: Carrier, Device Health, Device Personalization, Google Connectivity, Google Play, AR, Google Support, Pixel Ambient, and Settings.

The last update was in October, and the Play Store name change occurred sometime after that as it is still Connectivity Health Services on Pixel phones today.

