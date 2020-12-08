Deals: OnePlus 7T $330, Lenovo Chromebook hits all-time low at $229, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 7T at $330, Lenovo Chromebooks, and TP-Link smart home accessories. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 7T touts a 90Hz AMOLED display

B&H currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $330. Normally fetching $499 these days, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date.

OnePlus 7T may not be the brand’s latest release, but it delivers a lot of value for the cash with a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. There’s also a triple camera assembly on the back that’s complemented by Warp Charge, a USB-C port, and 128GB of onboard storage. This model is also unlocked to work with both AT&T and T-Mobile plans.

Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet returns to all-time low

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $229. Normally selling for $299, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous Black Friday mention by $1, and matches the all-time low set only once before.

With a 10.1-inch touchscreen display at the center of the experience here, Lenovo mixes things up from other 2-in-1 Chromebooks by including a detachable keyboard cover. The Chromebook Duet also features 128GB of onboard storage, as well as 4GB of RAM and a 2GHz processor to power it all alongside a USB-C port.

Save up to 42% on TP-Link

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $54. Down from the $80 going rate, here you’re saving 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and marking a new all-time low.

TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. On top of voice control, you’ll also be able to set schedules and automations in the companion smartphone app. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here.

