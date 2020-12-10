After generating a straightforward playlist with top songs, YouTube Music is now emailing subscribers a “Your 2020 music journey” recap complete with listening stats and other breakdowns.

YouTube Music starts by highlighting your “No. 1 artist,” “anthem” (top song), and favorite playlist. It then links to your “My 2020 Year in Review” before listing “Your go-to artists” with hours listened.

“Top songs you listened to” first notes the total number of tracks before showing a 2×2 that features cover art, title, artist, and play count. This is followed by how many hours you listened to in 2020, and your top listening month.

Your top four “essential albums” are listed, as well as an equal number of “playlists you loved.”

YouTube Music ends the 2020 recap with a “thank you for listening with us” message:

Although this year was unusual to say the least, we’re glad we could be your music companion through it all.

It comes as a surprise to YouTube Music subscribers that just expected to receive the earlier playlist. Information-wise, this recap more or less matches Apple Music Replay, though it’s not as rich and complex as Spotify Wrapped. Users can screenshot various sections — that purposely include background graphics — of the Google offering to manually share on social media.

This year in review is not yet widely available, and so far there is only one report on Reddit. It is unsurprisingly rolling out in phases, like all other YouTube Music features.

