This month’s Pixel Feature Drop brings a slew of additions to Google phones. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G benefit the most from today’s release, but the Verizon update will not be available until sometime next week.

Update 12/14: Compared to last month, the December patch for the Pixel 3 (RQ1A.201205.003.A1), 4a 5G (RQ1D.201205.012.A1), and 5 (RQ1A.201205.008) is rolling out slightly earlier.

Original 12/7: Like in previous months, there is a separate Verizon build for the Pixel 5, 4a 5G, and 3/3 XL. That is a normal occurrence for carriers around the world, with AT&T on that list this month.

However, this is the second month that the Verizon release is not launching alongside all other global and carrier-specific builds. Instead of dropping on the first Monday of this month, the Verizon Pixel 5 update will start “rolling out [the] week of 12/14.”

Google has yet to post the factory images or OTAs, while the “Check for update” does not work. Anecdotally, this unavailability also applies to phones using Verizon MVNOs.

Similar guidance was provided last month, and the November patch, which was the first post-launch release for the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, did not come until just over two weeks later. That update was significant in that it allowed the Pixel 5 to access Verizon’s sub-6 5G network after launching with just mmWave support.

On the cellular front, this month does introduce Adaptive Connectivity where Pixels will automatically switch from 5G to 4G depending on the app and feature you’re using:

It’ll choose 4G for things like browsing the web or sending texts, and switch to 5G when you’re watching movies or downloading large files.

