More Google Photos filters coming to Pixel phones, including sunrise/sunset suggestions

- Dec. 7th 2020 1:16 pm PT

At the tail end of September, Photos got a revamped editing experience on Android with new features. Notably, there’s a new tab that surfaces machine learning-derived “Suggestions.” Google Photos is now rolling out a slew of new sunset filters that are first coming to the Pixel. 

The Suggestions tab is part of Google wanting “Photos [to do] most of the heavy lifting” when editing images. It’s a continuation of previous suggestions to brighten, rotate, and archive.

These suggestions help you get stunning results in just one tap, by intelligently applying features like brightness, contrast and portrait effects.

At launch, Photos offered Enhance, B&W Portrait, and Color Pop, while Google promised more ML-backed suggestions for Pixel devices would be coming.

Some of them were announced with this month’s Pixel Feature Drop. Dynamic — “which enhances brightness, contrast and color” — leads the bunch. The other seven Google Photos filters are focused on the sky to help “create stunning sunset and sunrise images.”

  • Vivid
  • Luminous
  • Radiant
  • Ember
  • Airy
  • Afterglow
  • Stormy

While announced today, they are still rolling out and not yet appearing on our devices. Meanwhile, future suggestions should cover portraits and landscapes.

