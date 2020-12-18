Deals: OnePlus 8T $649, Arlo Q is down to $80, more

Today’s best deals include the OnePlus 8T for $649, Arlo Q is $80, and Google Pixel Buds go on sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 8T Android Smartphone with four cameras sees $100 discount

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $649. Usually selling for $749, today’s offer saves you $100 and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Delivering a more budget-focused handset compared to its other releases, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes, and around back, you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Arlo Q delivers HD feeds and free cloud storage for $80

Amazon offers the Arlo Q 1080p Security Camera for $80. As a comparison, it originally sold for $150 but trends more recently around $120. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, 2-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. It’s also a great option for expanding your interior recording if you’re already rolling with Arlo.

Google Pixel Buds are on sale from $140

Kohl’s is currently offering the latest Google Pixel Buds In-Ear Headphones for $159 with an additional $30 in Kohl’s Cash. You’ll also find it in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Condition for $140 with a 90-day warranty at Best Buy. Normally up to $179, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is only the second price drop that we’ve seen. Pixel Buds can function independently from each other, allowing you to use either one while the other is charging. These high-end headphones aim to offer quite a few great features, like all-day battery, built-in Google Assistant, and best of all, Adaptive Sound.

