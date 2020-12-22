OnePlus will release its first smartwatch ‘early’ next year

- Dec. 22nd 2020 12:25 pm PT

0

It’s been a long time coming, but now it’s officially confirmed. OnePlus will release its first smartwatch in 2021, and it won’t be far off.

Following an interview last week where OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company was working on a smartwatch, Lau has now confirmed on Twitter that the device is coming and when we should expect it.

While Lau doesn’t offer up a specific date, he says the smartwatch will be released “early next year.” It doesn’t take much to assume that we’ll see this watch launched alongside the OnePlus 9, also set to debut “early” in the year in March.

There’s still a whole lot we don’t know for sure about this product, though. Its design is round, but that’s all we know about the looks. As for the features or even the OS, that’s a big unknown as well. Following one report that the watch wouldn’t run Wear OS, Pete Lau said that OnePlus is working with Google to “improve” parts of Wear OS, but he also didn’t say that the OnePlus smartwatch would be running on top of that platform. It certainly feels like Wear OS is coming on this smartwatch, but there’s just a whole lot up in the air right now.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus makes smartphones that rival other flagship handsets with more budget-friendly price tags.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches