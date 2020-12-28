Deals: Pixel 3a $190, latest Anker sale starts at $9, more

Today’s best deals include various Pixel 3a models from $190, plus a new Anker sale that starts at $9, and a fresh batch of OnePlus discounts. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on Google Android smartphones

Woot is offering a number of discounts on certified refurbished Google Pixel Phones. Headlining is the Pixel 3a for $190. You’d typically pay $400 or more for these devices with today’s deal coming in at $40 under our previous mention.

Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device.

Latest Anker sale discounts new projectors, USB-C hubs, more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale features the Nebula Cosmos 1080p Projector for $600. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and $30 under our previous mention. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked. The latest projector from Anker features full 1080p and HDR10 support, making it one of the higher-end offerings in Anker’s stable of projectors. Plus it can be ceiling-mounted, features HDMI connectivity, and Android TV support.

OnePlus 7T delivers a triple camera array

B&H offers the OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $300. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400 and originally sold for $600. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention. The OnePlus 7T delivers a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. Other notable features here include the triple camera backside array, which includes 48, 12, and 16MP lenses. This model is Dual-SIM compatible and is made for GSM + CDMA/4G LTE networks here in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ returns to $151 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-Fi 128GB Android Tablet for $699. Usually fetching $850, you’re saving $151 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix as well. Alongside 128GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge.

Garmin fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch at $546

Amazon offers the Garmin fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Smartwatch for $546. Usually fetching $750, today’s offer is good for a 28% price cut, beats the previous discount by $4, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s fenix 5 Plus delivers a robust fitness tracking experience that’s backed by a premium design. On top of its Carbon Gray Titanium casing with a matching metal link band, you’ll also find up to 7-day battery life and a 1.2-inch sunlight-readable display. Other notable features here include built-in topographic maps, navigation sensors, and heart rate monitoring.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Kaira Pro + Wolverine V2 Review: Custom controls on the Series X|S [Video]

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: